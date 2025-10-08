What's Going On With Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Wednesday?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading marginally higher on Wednesday afternoon as investors weighed the company’s record third-quarter delivery figures against a backdrop of revised production guidance and ongoing supply chain issues. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The luxury electric vehicle maker announced it delivered a record 4,078 vehicles in the third quarter, marking a 46% increase year-over-year. The company also produced 3,891 vehicles during the same period.

Despite the record deliveries, Lucid recently narrowed its full-year 2025 production forecast to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles, pulling back from a firm 20,000-unit target. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff attributed the revision to “supply constraints” and other “unexpected challenges.”

The cautious outlook, combined with a recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split, appears to be tempering investor enthusiasm. However, a multi-million dollar deal with Uber to deploy over 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis provides a potential long-term catalyst.

Investors are now awaiting the company’s full third-quarter financial results, scheduled for release on Nov. 5.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a weak Momentum score of 10.34 and a positive short-term price trend.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares closed Wednesday up 2.32% at $22.52, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $15.25 to $36.40.

The stock is positioned above its 50-day moving average of $21.63, indicating short-term bullish momentum, but remains below the 100-day moving average of $22.89, suggesting potential resistance.

Key support is identified around the 50-day moving average, while resistance may be encountered near the 100-day moving average.

