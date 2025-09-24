Rivian Electric Delivery Vans Face NHTSA Probe Over Seat Belt Failures

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is under federal scrutiny after U.S. regulators opened a preliminary probe into potential seat belt defects on thousands of the company's electric delivery vans.

The review aims to determine whether a component in the driver's front outboard seat belt system could fail and leave occupants unrestrained during a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA has initiated a Preliminary Evaluation covering approximately 17,198 Electric Delivery Vans produced in 2022 and 2023.

The Office of Defects Investigation, or ODI says it has received six owner reports alleging that a steel-braided cable tied to the seat frame can fray, break, or unravel—potentially compromising the belt's ability to restrain a driver.

ODI will assess the integrity of the seat belt assembly, the installation method, and any design or manufacturing changes that may affect performance.

The agency notes that a frayed or weakened cable can reduce the system's load capacity and "presents an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety" if the belt fails to restrain an occupant during a crash or sudden stop.

A Preliminary Evaluation is the first step in NHTSA's defect process and can lead to an Engineering Analysis and, if warranted, a safety recall. While the inquiry does not imply a finding of defect, it signals heightened attention to restraint performance in commercial EV fleets, particularly those used for last-mile delivery.

The subject vehicles are Rivian's Electric Delivery Vans, EDVs.

The six Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs) describe similar failure modes involving the driver-side belt anchorage cable, which supports the webbing that secures the occupant.

ODI opened the PE to better determine the frequency, severity, and breadth of the reported condition across the production population.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 0.71% to $15.40 at last check Wednesday.

