Taylor Swift Headed Back To Movie Theaters: Will AMC Stock Have A 'Love Story' Again?

Taylor Swift Back in Movie Theaters

Swift is set to release her 12th studio album on Friday, Oct. 3, adding to an eventful year that includes acquiring her master recordings and announcing her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Along with releasing the album in stores, Swift is set to return to movie theaters with a secret project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report said the new event in movie theaters will be tied to the album, but it is unclear if that means a concert film, listening party, or something else. The event is expected to take place the weekend the album is released in stores and on streaming platforms.

Swift previously released "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in theaters through a partnership with AMC. The film is the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally.

The film grossed $180.8 million domestically and $261.7 million globally. A bidding war between streaming companies saw The Walt Disney Company DIS land the rights to stream the film on Disney+.

It is unknown if AMC has partnered with Swift again, but it could be more likely given the past success and strong relationship between the superstar and movie theater chain.

Benzinga reached out to AMC for comment and did not hear back.

AMC CEO Adam Aron was among those who offered his congratulations to Swift and Kelce after their engagement announcement.

"The Life of a Showgirl now officially includes forever and ever a future Hall of Famer tight end. Taylor and Travis, all of us at (ironically Kansas City-based) AMC wish you eternal happiness together. Our heartfelt congratulations," Aron tweeted last month.

While the tweet could just be offering his congratulations, Aron previously shared tweets of himself at a Swift concert and meeting with her parents, an event that preceded the later announcement of the partnership between the musician and company.

How AMC Benefits From Swift Event

While it is not confirmed that AMC is involved as the partner, as the largest movie theater company in the world, there's a good chance that the company could benefit from whatever Swift has planned for movie theaters.

AMC has shown several concert films and also held listening parties. These events have helped offset years of box office weakness.

Aron credited Swift and popcorn buckets as factors that provided an unexpected boost to revenue and helped the company get through its 2023 and 2024 weakness.

In the 2023 quarter that included the Swift concert film, AMC reported revenue up 12% year-over-year and beat analyst estimates.

Aron highlighted the success of the Swift concert film and one from Beyoncé as releases that helped the quarter.

“Despite a diminished box office overall in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago, AMC’s revenue grew by 11.5% and AMC’s adjusted EBITDA almost tripled," Aron said at the time.

Aron said the increase in revenue and EBITDA is “attributable to our having shown these two movies in our theatres.”

The two movies also represented one-ninth of the fourth-quarter domestic box office for the entire industry.

“This is a stunning result given that neither of these films were on anyone’s drawing board until mid-year and that they were the first movies ever distributed by AMC in our entire 103-year history.”

Another Swift event could help provide an unexpected boost to AMC's revenue in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

AMC Stock Trading Higher On Swift News

AMC shares are up 3.4% to $2.94 on Friday at the time of writing. Shares hit an intraday high of $3.08 in early trading. AMC stock has traded between $2.45 and $5.56 over the last 52 weeks. The stock is down 27% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock