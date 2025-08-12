Trump Vs. Swift, Round Two—New Album On The Way; 4 Stocks To Watch

President Donald Trump famously said musician and global superstar Taylor Swift would pay for her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. With a new album on the way this year, Swift looks to prove the president wrong again.

Swift Announces New Album: Swift announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," at 12:12 am ET on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The album follows Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released in April 2024 and follows her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide during its two-year run.

Pre-orders for the album are available, although there is no official release date. The pre-orders indicate that they will ship before Oct. 13.

This marks the first new album from Swift since she repurchased her master recordings from Shamrock Capital. A battle with Big Machine Records, which previously owned the recordings, led to Swift releasing four albums with the "Taylor's Version" moniker, featuring new songs.

The new album announcement was highly anticipated by Swift fans and will likely be one of the top selling and streamed albums of 2025, regardless of its release date.

A successful release of "The Life of a Showgirl" would give Swift revenge over President Trump, who predicted her decline after endorsing Harris in the 2024 election.

Trump said he wasn't surprised by Swift supporting Harris, saying, "She's a very liberal person."

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” Trump said.

Read Also: Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour Wraps: A Look At The Numbers

Two Stocks to Benefit The Most: For the company that could benefit the most from a new Swift album, it's hard to look past Universal Music Group UMGNF UNVGY, which owns Republic Records, home of Swift's new albums.

With Republic Records, Swift has released five studio albums. Each of the albums has hit number one in the United States and numerous other countries. Swift also released four re-recorded "Taylor's Version" albums with Republic Records, with all four hitting number one in the United States.

Swift's latest release in 2024 was her bestselling album by units in over a decade and her best performance for a studio album under her Republic Records contract.

Universal Music, which trades OTC in the U.S., has plans to uplist to a major stock exchange in the U.S. by the end of 2025, which could be perfect timing to coincide with a new Swift release.

The other company that could benefit the most from a new Swift album is streaming company Spotify Technology SPOT.

Swift has been named the top artist by streams globally on Spotify for two straight years.

In 2024, Swift ranked as the top artist globally, while also having the number nine most-streamed song ("Cruel Summer") and three of the most-streamed albums with "The Tortured Poets Department," "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and "Lover" ranking first, sixth, and eighth, respectively.

Swift also ranked first among artists on Spotify in the United States in 2024, with two top ten albums.

With the new album, Swift will likely dominate Spotify once again in 2025.

For evidence of how much Swift and her fans mean to Spotify, recall that when Swift announced she had repurchased her master recordings and the rights to all of her albums, listeners flocked to the streaming platform to listen to her old songs.

Swift fans had previously been encouraged not to listen to or buy the old songs, as this would help the people who had purchased the rights.

After the singer's announcement, streams of Swift’s original Big Machine albums increased 110% to 430% per album, according to data from Luminate, as shared by Variety.

Swift’s entire catalog saw a 55.1% increase in plays compared to her daily average with 30.64 million streams in one day.

Two More Stocks to Watch: Outside of the two music-related stocks, there are two other names that could benefit from Swift's new album.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is best known for its ecommerce and cloud segments. The company also owns a podcast company called Wondery, which it acquired in 2021.

In 2024, Wondery announced a three-year deal valued at a reported $100 million for the "New Heights" podcast hosted by brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

Launched in 2022, the podcast has featured interviews with celebrities and athletes. The podcast's biggest guest ever could be this week with Swift appearing in an episode set to air Aug. 13. This will mark Swift's first appearance on the podcast, which is co-hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The podcast episode with Swift will likely be one of the most listened to in show history. Teasers for the show have garnered millions of views, highlighting Swift announcing the album name and potentially showcasing the album artwork.

Wondery has the rights to ad sales and distribution as part of its agreement and could benefit from the episode.

Another stock to watch will be Target Corporation TGT. Target has a strong relationship with Swift that has resulted in several exclusive items available only at the retailer.

This included a tour behind-the-scenes book and the first release of the vinyl and CD versions of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" for Black Friday in 2024. Target saw lines outside stores and strong sales of these exclusive items.

While no exclusives have been announced yet for Target and "The Life of a Showgirl," the stock could be one to watch given the October timing of the new album and the chance for any exclusives at the retailer during the holiday shopping season.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock