Did AMC Just Help 'The Conjuring' Break Records? New Slash Pass May Be The X-Factor

The world's largest movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC has a new plan to scare up additional revenue during the Halloween season and the early results show it may be working.

AMC Launches "Slash Pass"

Ahead of the fall movie season that includes multiple horror films, AMC recently launched the "Slash Pass."

The pass, which is available for $66.66 includes six tickets that can be used in any combination for a list of horror films of both old and new that are set to hit AMC theaters in the months of September, October, November and December.

Users who buy the pass can use all six tickets for one movie, six tickets for six different movies or however they want. AMC Stubs loyalty members earn points on the purchase of the pass, but not on the redemption of tickets.

The Slash Pass tickets can also be used for films showing in premium large formats, like on IMAX Corporation IMAX theaters, by paying additional upgrade fees.

"With so many terrifying new releases and fan-favorite classics hitting the big screen this season, the Slash Pass are the ultimate way to scream up savings," AMC's website reads.

Here is the list of the movies included in the Slash Pass and their theatrical release date, along with the distributor of the film:

Sept. 5: "The Conjuring: Last Rites," Warner Bros. Discovery WBD

Sept. 12: "The Long Walk," Lionsgate LION

Sept. 19: "Him," Universal Pictures – Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Oct. 1: "Nightmares on Elm Street," old 1984 film

Oct. 3: "Good Boy," IFC, Shudder – AMC Networks AMCX

– Oct. 3: "Bone Lake," Bleecker Street Media

Oct. 8: "Friday the 13 th ," old 1980 film

," old 1980 film Oct. 15: "Candyman," old 1992 film

Oct. 17: "The Black Phone 2," Universal Pictures

Oct. 22: "Scream," old 1996 film

Oct. 24: "Shelby Oaks," Neon

Oct. 24: "Eli Roth Presents: Dream Eater," Eli Roth distributing

distributing Oct. 29: "Terrifier," old 2016 film

Oct. 31: "Halloween Double Feature: Hallow Road & Vincent Must Die," Universal Pictures, Capricci Films

Nov. 14: "Keeper," Neon

Dec. 5: "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," Universal Pictures

The tickets can be used on any of the films listed above as part of the pass and will not be able to be used after the last film is out of theaters, likely in late December or early January, according to the company.

AMC Helping Break Records?

The results of the Slash Pass won't be known unless AMC quantifies how many they sold or how much the promotion brought into the company in revenue. What is known is that the first film featured in the promotion just set a box office record.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" grossed $194 million globally during its opening weekend, setting a new record for the horror genre. The total surpasses that of the 2017 film "It," as reported by Variety.

The latest installment is the ninth film in the franchise and was promoted as being the last in the franchise.

Along with the overall global record, the film also set a record for an opening weekend for a horror film in international markets with $110 million, surpassing the old record of "It: Chapter Two" at $92 million.

The film's domestic opening of $84 million ranks third for the horror genre, trailing both "It" and "It: Chapter Two" at $123 million and $91 million, respectively.

While this could be the last film in the original storyline, the "Conjuring" franchise has also turned out spinoffs like "The Nun" and "Annabelle." Overall, the franchise has grossed over $2.3 billion, counting all films.

With a budget of $55 million, the film is a big hit for Warner Bros. as the distributor.

It is unknown if the Slash Pass led to higher box office revenue, but the timing of the pass release as the first film and the cheaper tickets through the pass likely led to additional moviegoers seeing the movie in AMC theaters.

This could bode well for the other films included in the list and the companies distributing them. Lionsgate and Comcast-owned Universal Pictures have multiple films on the list and could be winners if Slash Pass sales are strong and moviegoers see more horror films than usual this season.

AMC Price Action: AMC stock is down 1.1% to $2.80 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $2.45 to $5.56. AMC stock is down 30% year-to-date in 2025.

