What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading marginally higher Thursday afternoon as the electric vehicle maker attempts to find stable ground following a turbulent month marked by a reverse stock split.

What To Know: The stock is continuing a gradual recovery from a 52-week low of $15.25, a price point hit earlier in September after the company executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Shares are higher by some 1.07% to $20.58 late Thursday.

Investor sentiment was dampened by a decision to lower its 2025 production forecast to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles. These factors, compounded by broader headwinds in the electric vehicle market amid the end of federal tax credits, have contributed to Lucid’s volatility in recent months.

The stock’s recent recovery was partially fueled by a vote of confidence from Wall Street when Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Neutral rating but increased its price target to $20 per share, reflecting the post-split valuation.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Lucid currently has a Momentum score of 10.11.

LCID Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading higher by some 1.07% to $20.58 late Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.60 and a 52-week low of $15.25.

