- Russell 2000 jumped 2.2%, beating large caps, as investors piled into rate-sensitive stocks after the Fed’s 25-basis-point cut.
- Intel skyrocketed 29%, its best day ever, after Nvidia pledged a $5 billion investment; CrowdStrike climbed 10.6%.
The Russell 2000, which tracks small caps, rallied on Thursday, outpacing large-cap benchmarks as investors piled into interest-rate-sensitive stocks a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points and signaled more easing ahead.
All three major large-cap indexes hit fresh records: the S&P 500 rose to 6,650, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to 46,200, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.3% to 24,550.
Tech stocks led the charge. Intel Corp. INTC skyrocketed 29%—its best single-day gain on record—after Nvidia Corp. NVDA pledged a $5 billion investment to co-develop PC and data center chips.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD rallied 10.6% after unveiling long-term AI initiatives and revenue targets, forecasting annual recurring revenue growth above 20% by fiscal 2027.
Sector-wise, technology and industrials outperformed, while consumer staples lagged. Coinbase Global Inc. COIN gained 7% as cryptocurrencies rallied on rate-cut optimism.
Bitcoin BTC/USD rose more than 1% to $118,000, its highest level in a month, while Solana SOL/USD jumped 4.5%, returning to levels last seen in late January 2025.
Small Caps Beat Large Caps
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|Russell 2000
|2,458.77
|2.2%
|Nasdaq 100
|24,544.27
|1.3%
|S&P 500
|6,647.85
|0.7%
|Dow Jones
|46,217.94
|0.4%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $610.52.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.5% higher to $463.70.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.3% to $597.50.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 2.3% to $244.27.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 1.9%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 0.7%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday
|Stock Name
|% Change
|Intel Corp.
|+28.12%
|CrowdStrike Holdings
|+10.97%
|Synopsys Inc. SNPS
|+10.56%
|KLA Corp. KLAC
|+8.55%
|Coinbase Global
|+8.18%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday
|Stock Name
|% Change
|Darden Restaurants DRI
|-8.90%
|FactSet Research Systems FDS
|-6.48%
|Nucor Corp. NUE
|-5.10%
|S&P Global SPGI
|-4.44%
|MSCI Inc. MSCI
|-2.91%
