The Russell 2000, which tracks small caps, rallied on Thursday, outpacing large-cap benchmarks as investors piled into interest-rate-sensitive stocks a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points and signaled more easing ahead.

All three major large-cap indexes hit fresh records: the S&P 500 rose to 6,650, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to 46,200, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.3% to 24,550.

Tech stocks led the charge. Intel Corp. INTC skyrocketed 29%—its best single-day gain on record—after Nvidia Corp. NVDA pledged a $5 billion investment to co-develop PC and data center chips.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD rallied 10.6% after unveiling long-term AI initiatives and revenue targets, forecasting annual recurring revenue growth above 20% by fiscal 2027.

Sector-wise, technology and industrials outperformed, while consumer staples lagged. Coinbase Global Inc. COIN gained 7% as cryptocurrencies rallied on rate-cut optimism.

Bitcoin BTC/USD rose more than 1% to $118,000, its highest level in a month, while Solana SOL/USD jumped 4.5%, returning to levels last seen in late January 2025.

Small Caps Beat Large Caps

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,458.77 2.2% Nasdaq 100 24,544.27 1.3% S&P 500 6,647.85 0.7% Dow Jones 46,217.94 0.4% Updated by 12:37 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $610.52.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.5% higher to $463.70.

The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.3% to $597.50.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 2.3% to $244.27.

soared 2.3% to $244.27. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 1.9%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 0.7%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change Intel Corp. +28.12% CrowdStrike Holdings +10.97% Synopsys Inc. SNPS +10.56% KLA Corp. KLAC +8.55% Coinbase Global +8.18%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change Darden Restaurants DRI -8.90% FactSet Research Systems FDS -6.48% Nucor Corp. NUE -5.10% S&P Global SPGI -4.44% MSCI Inc. MSCI -2.91%

