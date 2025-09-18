Small caps rally
September 18, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read

Small Caps Rally, Intel Rockets On Best Day Ever: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

The Russell 2000, which tracks small caps, rallied on Thursday, outpacing large-cap benchmarks as investors piled into interest-rate-sensitive stocks a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points and signaled more easing ahead.

All three major large-cap indexes hit fresh records: the S&P 500 rose to 6,650, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to 46,200, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.3% to 24,550.

Tech stocks led the charge. Intel Corp. INTC skyrocketed 29%—its best single-day gain on record—after Nvidia Corp. NVDA pledged a $5 billion investment to co-develop PC and data center chips.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD rallied 10.6% after unveiling long-term AI initiatives and revenue targets, forecasting annual recurring revenue growth above 20% by fiscal 2027.

Sector-wise, technology and industrials outperformed, while consumer staples lagged. Coinbase Global Inc. COIN gained 7% as cryptocurrencies rallied on rate-cut optimism.

Bitcoin BTC/USD rose more than 1% to $118,000, its highest level in a month, while Solana SOL/USD jumped 4.5%, returning to levels last seen in late January 2025.

Small Caps Beat Large Caps

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Russell 20002,458.772.2%
Nasdaq 10024,544.271.3%
S&P 5006,647.850.7%
Dow Jones46,217.940.4%
Updated by 12:37 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $610.52.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.5% higher to $463.70.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.3% to $597.50.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 2.3% to $244.27.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 1.9%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 0.7%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Stock Name% Change
Intel Corp.+28.12%
CrowdStrike Holdings+10.97%
Synopsys Inc. SNPS+10.56%
KLA Corp. KLAC+8.55%
Coinbase Global +8.18%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change
Darden Restaurants DRI-8.90%
FactSet Research Systems FDS-6.48%
Nucor Corp. NUE-5.10%
S&P Global SPGI-4.44%
MSCI Inc. MSCI-2.91%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

