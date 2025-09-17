What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, potentially amid overall market volatility following of today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

What To Know: A string of positive operational updates from Palantir, including a key CMMC Level 2 cybersecurity certification on Wednesday and an expanded U.K. defense partnership last week, are failing to catch investor attention Wednesday.

Despite these positive developments, investor focus appears to have shifted toward mounting competitive pressures and persistent concerns over the company’s high-flying valuation.

Adding to investor unease are increasingly vocal challenges from Salesforce, whose CEO Marc Benioff recently touted a major U.S. Army contract win over Palantir, claiming its Missionforce is a more cost-effective solution. This has intensified the debate around Palantir’s premium pricing.

Furthermore, cautionary comparisons have been drawn between Palantir’s current high-flying valuation and Cisco’s trajectory during the dot-com bubble, raising fears of a potential correction.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: PLTR’s volatility is captured in its Benzinga Edge rankings, which show an exceptionally strong Momentum score of 98.32 while scoring a deeply bearish 0.66 for Value.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading lower by 3.65% to $164.04 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.46 and a 52-week low of $35.71.

