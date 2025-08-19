At $412 Billion, Palantir Is Valued Like It Invented Time Travel

- Palantir trades at $412B with only $1.7B free cash flow, making even Apple look cheap by comparison.
- Citron and The Economist warn the stock is massively overvalued, highlighting the hype-versus-reality disconnect.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is soaring like it's invented the next tech miracle — yet the fundamentals tell a very different story. With $412 billion in market cap but only $1.7 billion in free cash flow, even Apple Inc AAPL suddenly looks like a bargain.
- Track PLTR stock’s surge here.
Over the past year, PLTR has soared 435%, though it has cooled slightly with a 14.6% drop in the past month, trading around $174, not far from its 52-week high of $189.46. Meanwhile, its 52-week low of $29.31 feels like a distant memory in a stock that has defied gravity — and, some would argue, logic.
Read Also: Short Seller Andrew Left Says ‘OpenAI At $500 Billion Puts Palantir At $40’ — And That’s Generous
PLTR Valuation Defies Gravity
Valuation multiples are enough to make any fundamentalist gasp. Its trailing P/E sits at a jaw-dropping 580, the forward P/E at 278, and its EV/EBITDA clocks in at 681, per Benzinga Pro data. The price-to-sales ratio? 128. Earnings yield is practically invisible at 0.17%. By almost any traditional metric, PLTR is priced like it invented time travel — or at least the software that predicts it.
It's no wonder Citron Research sounded a cautious note in a report titled, "OpenAI at $500B Puts Palantir at $40 — And That's Generous." Meanwhile, The Economist weighed in, calling Palantir “the most overvalued firm of all time." Even casual observers don't need a PhD to see the disconnect between hype and reality.
Hype Vs Reality: Even Apple Looks Cheap
For context, compare this to Apple: the tech titan sports a market cap of $3.43 trillion and free cash flow of $96.2 billion. Palantir is 8.3 times smaller in market cap but generates 56 times less cash — a mismatch that underscores just how frothy the market's enthusiasm has become.
Investors looking for a cautionary tale need look no further than Palantir. The combination of eye-popping valuation multiples, modest cash flow, and unrelenting hype paints a picture that is part financial enigma, part Silicon Valley fairy tale.
Whether this time-traveling stock will land softly or crash back to reality remains to be seen — but for now, it's one of the most talked-about and most debated names on Wall Street.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.