What's Going On With Uber Stock Today?

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are creeping higher in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Tesla Inc TSLA for an EV fleet accelerator program.

What To Know

Uber Freight on Tuesday launched a dedicated EV fleet accelerator program in partnership with Tesla that aims to make electric freight more affordable and accessible by addressing key adoption barriers.

Under the program, fleets purchasing Tesla Semis will receive a subsidy on the purchase price. Fleets will also integrate their Tesla Semis into Uber Freight's dedicated solutions for shippers and receive utilization optimization from Uber’s strong shipper base.

“We are excited to partner with Uber Freight on this initiative to accelerate the adoption of Semis across supply chains,” Tesla Semi said in an X post on Tuesday afternoon.

Uber shares were marginally higher in after-hours at last check. Tesla shares were also inching higher following the announcement, according to Benzinga Pro.

UBER Price Action: Uber shares were up 0.24% in after-hours, trading at $98.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com