September 16, 2025 9:02 AM 2 min read

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Adtran Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the S&P 500 futures gaining around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc PLAY fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Dave & Buster's reported second-quarter revenue of $557.41 million, missing analyst estimates of $562.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 92 cents per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares dipped 17.7% to $19.92 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE dipped 10% to $6.24 in pre-market trading. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares jumped 44% on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with Novartis to develop degraders for immune-mediated diseases.
  • Adtran Holdings Inc ADTN fell 9.1% to $9.49 in the pre-market trading after the company announced a $150 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • Iperionx Ltd IPX declined 5.2% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Oscar Health Inc OSCR fell 5% to $17.79 in pre-market trading after the company launched a proposed offering of convertible senior subordinated notes.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC declined 4.2% to $15.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT fell 4% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Red Cat filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million.
  • Amber International Holding Ltd AMBR fell 3.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading. Amber International recently reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results.

