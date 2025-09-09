Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Fox Corporation FOX fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of secondary offering of Class B common stock.

Fox shares dipped 6.7% to $53.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

PACS Group, Inc. PACS shares dipped 16.2% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Derick Apt resigned as CFO.

Planet Labs PBC PL dipped 11.2% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday. Planet Labs announced a $300 million proposed private offering of convertible senior notes due 2030.

SUI Group Holdings Limited SUIG fell 10.4% to $5.32 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Monday.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO tumbled 8.4% to $18.77 in the pre-market trading after the company filed for an offering of up to 3.5 million shares of common stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. SOC fell 6.2% to $20.71 in pre-market trading.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT declined 5.2% to $10.02 in pre-market trading as the company announced a $66 million private placement securing commitments for 7,058,820 ordinary shares at 6.3% discount to VWAP.

News Corporation NWS fell 5.2% to $32.20 in pre-market trading. News Corp announced the pricing of secondary offering of 14,071,293 shares of Class B common stock at $32.45 per share.

