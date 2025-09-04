Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock is down 38% from its peak of $20.95 in early August, yet behind the market turbulence, Joby announced a milestone that could reshape its trajectory: the successful demonstration of its Superpilot autonomous flight technology during the Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) exercise led by Pacific Air Forces.

Autonomous Flight

Joby logged more than 7,000 miles and over 40 flight hours of autonomous operations across Hawaii and the Pacific Ocean over the course of the exercise.

The missions were managed remotely and a safety pilot remained aboard to monitor performance, but the bulk of operations were controlled remotely via ground stations.

The autonomous Superpilot system was integrated into a Cessna Caravan 208 and completed cargo deliveries, inter-island transport, ISR profiles and dynamic retasking missions.

The aircraft crossed the Pacific, logged six operational sorties and performed in diverse airspace under both visual and instrument flight conditions, according to Joby.

Defense Applications

Joby's demonstration arrives as the Pentagon requested $9.4 billion in its fiscal 2026 budget for autonomous and hybrid aircraft technologies.

Joby said that its performance puts it in a strong position to compete for the Department of Defense programs while also generating data for its commercial air-taxi platform.

"The exercise demonstrated Superpilot's ability to operate in complex, real-world scenarios with the precision and reliability demanded by the U.S. government," said Greg Bowles, chief policy officer at Joby.

"This is a testament to our decade-long collaboration with the Department of Defense and a significant step toward deploying our dual-use technologies in the field," Bowles added.

Back in August, Joby announced a partnership with defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX to develop a hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft tailored for U.S. military operations. The new gas turbine-powered VTOL is engineered to support a wide range of low-altitude defense missions, including intelligence gathering and cargo transport.

Looking Ahead

Alignment with the Pentagon could provide Joby with near-term funding to allow the company to navigate turbulent financial waters as it works toward commercial revenue from its future air taxi operations.

Price Action: Joby stock is down 38% over the past month, but shares have gained more than 160% over the past year, according to Benzinga Pro.

