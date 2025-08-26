Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Soars: What's Fueling The Rally?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB stock is surging Tuesday, extending its impressive five-day rally. The upward momentum is fueled by a series of positive developments, including a successful launch, a key government investment and a strategic acquisition.

What To Know: Over the weekend, the space company successfully completed its 70th Electron mission, named “Live, Laugh, Launch,” which deployed five satellites for a commercial customer. This marks the company’s 12th successful launch of 2025.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Rocket Lab announced it will receive a $23.9 million award under the CHIPS and Science Act to expand its semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

This investment is aimed at bolstering the supply chain for space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors, critical components for national security missions. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick praised the move, stating it will help “cement our dominance in space.”

Investors are also reacting favorably to the recently completed acquisition of Geost, a developer of advanced electro-optical sensor payloads. This strategic move enhances Rocket Lab’s vertical integration and positions it as a prime contractor for U.S. national security and defense projects.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RKLB shares are trading higher by 5.17% to $49.62 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.44 and a 52-week low of $5.74.

