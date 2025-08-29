SpaceX Rival Rocket Lab Opens New Virginia Launch Complex To Develop Neutron Reusable Rocket

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB has officially opened the doors at its Launch Complex 3 in Virginia as the company eyes SpaceX with its Neutron reusable rocket.

Developing The Neutron Reusable Rocket

The launch complex was opened within the Virginia Spaceport Authority's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) and will play a crucial role in developing the Neutron reusable rocket, capable of launching 33,000 pounds to space, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company stated that the rocket is designed to deploy commercial satellite constellations, security applications, as well as interplanetary missions and human spaceflight.

Rocket Lab's Fourth Launch Site

The facility is Rocket Lab's fourth launch site and features a 30-foot-tall launching mount, as well as 180,000-gallon LOX and LNG propellant farms, the statement said.

"Launch Complex 3 is our commitment to providing assured access to space," Rocket Lab's CEO Peter Beck said in the statement, adding that the launch site would help the U.S. reach the International Space Station and low-Earth orbit "quickly and reliably," and facilitate missions to the Moon and Mars.

Rocket Lab's Electron Mission, SpaceX's Starship Launch

The news comes as Rocket Lab recently conducted the 70th Electron mission from the company's launch site in New Zealand. Rocket Lab said that the mission carried 5 satellites for a confidential commercial customer.

Meanwhile, rival SpaceX conducted the tenth launch test of the Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, following multiple delays and failures.

Starship Updates, SpaceX Gets $119 Million Funding

CEO Elon Musk also shared updates about the Starship V4 rocket, set to be tested in 2027. Musk touted the rocket's capabilities, sharing that it would boast a payload capacity of more than 200 tons.

Elsewhere, SpaceX secured over $119 million in funding from the state of Montana to deploy Starlink's satellite internet service in over 20,000 locations within the state to improve connectivity.

Photo courtesy: Emagnetic/Shutterstock