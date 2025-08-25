Space Stock Tracker: Rocket Lab Launches, Starlink Outages

The space stock sector got a much-needed boost last Friday as the broader market rallied following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested rate cuts could lie ahead.

Here’s a look at recent launches and stock performances in the space sector.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

On Saturday, Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB successfully completed its 70th Electron launch, named "Live, Laugh, Launch," less than three weeks after Electron’s previous mission. The mission deployed five satellites to a 655km circular Earth orbit for a confidential commercial customer.

Rocket Lab stock was up nearly 7% last Friday as markets rallied following surprisingly dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Boeing – BA

Boeing Co. BA on Friday announced the successful launch of its X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its eighth mission.

The reusable spaceplane lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The latest mission comes less than six months after the X-37B completed its seventh flight with a landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares gained 3% in last Friday's rally, but the stock remains down by more than 20% after its mid-August offering of $300 million of 2.5% convertible senior notes.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares have moved lower recently, generally in line with other space stocks.

ASTS stock remains more than 18% lower over the past 30 days, despite a 3% gain on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Starlink – SpaceX

Starlink, the satellite internet provider run by Elon Musk‘s SpaceX, experienced a brief service outage last Monday, marking its second such outage in two weeks.

The previous outage, which occurred on July 24 and lasted several hours, was attributed by Starlink Engineering Vice President Michael Nicolls to a critical failure in the internal software systems that manage the network.

That incident occurred shortly after the launch of T-Mobile's Starlink-powered direct-to-cell service, which is designed to keep mobile customers connected in areas without traditional cell towers.

Just hours before last Monday’s outage, SpaceX had successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Photo: Shutterstock