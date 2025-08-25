Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Surges On Rate Cut Hopes: What's Going On?

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN are trading higher Monday morning, likely fueled by favorable macroeconomic signals. The stock has now seen a 27% increase over the last five trading sessions and a 102% surge in the past month.

What To Know: The primary catalyst for Monday’s momentum came from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's address last week at Jackson Hole. Powell suggested a softening stance on monetary policy, hinting that the central bank could consider cutting interest rates if the economy shows further signs of slowing.

Lower interest rates typically translate to more affordable mortgages, a critical driver for the housing market and Opendoor’s iBuying business model. Prominent supporters on social media amplified the sentiment, suggesting rate cuts could “unfreeze the housing market.”

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Opendoor's interim CEO, Shrishia Radhakrishna, recently expressed strong confidence in the company’s future, centered on an AI-driven, multi-product model.

In a message to investors, Radhakrishna hailed AI as a “core primitive” for the company’s next phase of growth, detailing its role in optimizing cost structures and enhancing platform efficiency.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OPEN shares are trading higher by 8.58% to $5.44 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.30 and a 52-week low of $0.51.

