Opendoor CEO Embraces AI And Retail Investors: 'Thanks For Believing'

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN interim CEO Shrisha Radhakrishna expressed his appreciation for retail investors and shared the company's AI vision in a social media post on Thursday.

OPEN stock is climbing Thursday. See the real-time chart here.

Radharkrishna praised Opendoor's individual investors for their passion and interest in the company.

"Hey OPEN fam, y’all are something else. I’ve literally scrolled through thousands of your tweets, from the genius-level ideas to the “how did they even think of that?” gems. Seriously, your passion is incredible," the interim CEO wrote.

Read Next: President Trump Worth More Than $5.5 Billion After $100 Million In Bond Purchases While In Office

He also confirmed that Opendoor will lean into an AI-driven multi-product model with AI as a "core primitive in our next phase of growth."

Radharkrishna included a link to a blog post titled "Opendoor's AI Journey," detailing AI's impacts on cost optimization, risk assessment and process efficiency.

"We’re only just beginning to unlock the full potential of Opendoor’s AI, but the progress we’ve made is already enhancing the value of our platform to the industry," the blog post reads.

The CEO pointed directly to Opendoor's deployments of operational AI tools and listed Repair Co-Pilot, RiskAI and the Key Agent App as examples.

"We've been running lean, taking out a bunch of compute cost while quietly strengthening our AI muscles and ops tooling," Radharkrishna wrote.

Opendoor's CEO ended his post with a message to the company's retail investors:

"Thanks for believing. Now let’s go build the future. 🚀"

OPEN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Opendoor Technologies shares were up 10.25% at $3.55 at the time of publication Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock