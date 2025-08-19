Uber's Autonomous Strategy Gains Traction As Riders Actively Seek Robotaxis

Uber Technologies Inc UBER is solidifying its position in the autonomous vehicle space, with recent reports indicating strong consumer demand and significant growth through its key partnerships. The company’s strategy is also growing analyst confidence, with BofA Securities recently maintaining a Buy rating and a $115 price target.

What To Know: The collaboration with Alphabet’s Waymo is yielding impressive results. In California, Waymo completed 2.2 million trips on the Uber platform in the second quarter, a staggering 427% year-over-year increase. This momentum is mirrored in consumer behavior in other markets.

A recent report from Atlanta highlighted a new trend where users are reportedly canceling multiple rides with human drivers in an effort to be matched with a Waymo robotaxi, signaling powerful demand for autonomous options.

While the Waymo partnership flourishes, Uber is aggressively expanding its AV fleet through other strategic alliances. The company has inked a deal with Lucid Group Inc to deploy over 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis over the next six years, with initial services launching in a major U.S. city next year.

This push towards an autonomous future is complemented by initiatives for its current drivers. In Colorado, Uber has launched an incentive program offering up to $21,500 for drivers who switch to electric vehicles.

These concurrent strategies, cultivating strong AV partnerships, demonstrating clear consumer adoption and managing the transition for human drivers, are central to Uber's “Super App” vision.

As the autonomous mobility market is projected by Morgan Stanley to exceed $200 billion by 2035, Uber’s platform-based approach appears well-positioned to capture future growth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on the Benzinga Edge data provided for Uber, the stock shows strong performance in two key areas. Its Momentum score is 80.04 and its Growth score is exceptionally high at 96.11, indicating significant upward price movement and strong business expansion. In contrast, the stock’s Value score is relatively low at 38.14, suggesting it may not be a great value at its current price.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, UBER shares are trading marginally higher Tuesday afternoon at $95.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $97.72 and a 52-week low of $59.33.

