Intel Stock Surges As Trump Administration Discusses Taking Stake: Report

Intel Corp INTC shares closed sharply higher Thursday following a Bloomberg report that the Trump administration is discussing taking a financial stake in the company.

What To Know: Per Bloomberg, people familiar with the plan said the potential investment would help support the chipmaker’s efforts to expand domestic manufacturing, specifically its beleaguered factory hub project in Ohio.

While the size of the government stake is not yet clear, the discussions reportedly originated in a meeting this week between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The news sent Intel shares climbing as high as 9% late Thursday. This development signals a remarkable shift, as President Trump had recently criticized Tan over his business ties to China and called for his removal.

However, a meeting on Monday was described by Intel as “candid and constructive,” and the prospect of a government investment now suggests Tan is likely to remain as CEO.

Per Bloomberg, Intel declined to comment on the speculation but issued a statement saying it is “deeply committed to supporting President Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership”.

The deal appears specifically aimed at reviving Intel’s massive factory hub planned for Ohio. This project, which former CEO Pat Gelsinger touted as a cornerstone of Intel’s comeback plan, has been repeatedly delayed due to financial constraints, with the build-out recently pushed into the 2030s.

A government stake could provide the necessary funding to get the ambitious project back on schedule, turning it into the world’s largest chipmaking facility as once promised.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide scores to help identify a stock’s strengths and weaknesses, Intel shows a strong score for Value at 74.92. The company displays a neutral score for Momentum at 51.40, but scores poorly on Growth with a rating of just 16.28.

INTC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intel shares closed Thursday’s session higher by 7.38% to $23.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.55 and a 52-week low of $17.66.

Read Also: Should You Buy The Dip On These Large-Cap ‘Left-Behind’ Stocks Like UnitedHealth And The Trade Desk?

How To Buy INTC Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, Intel is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock