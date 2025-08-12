Intel Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher Tuesday after CEO Lip-Bu Tan met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.

What To Know: The White House meeting late Monday followed a post from Trump's Truth Social account last week accusing Tan of being "highly conflicted" and demanding his resignation "immediately."

The post came minutes after a Fox Business report on a letter sent by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to Intel raising concerns about Tan's investments in businesses with ties to China's military.

In the letter, Cotton cited Reuters' reporting on Tan's private investments and his prior role at Cadence, a tech company that pleaded guilty to illegally selling semiconductor design technology to a Chinese military university.

A spokesperson for Intel reportedly told Reuters that Tan had completed questionnaires disclosing potential conflicts of interest and that the company handles such matters "appropriately."

In a memo to staff last week, Tan denied "misinformation" being spread about him and said he has "always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards." The company also posted a statement saying that it was "deeply committed" to working with Trump to advance U.S. national and economic security interests.

Following Monday's meeting, another post from Trump's account called Tan's career "an amazing story" and said Tan and Cabinet members are set to bring Trump suggestions during the next week.

Intel described the meeting as "candid and constructive" and expressed appreciation for "the President's strong leadership."

INTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Intel shares are trading 2.28% higher at $21.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock