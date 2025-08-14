August 14, 2025 2:41 PM 2 min read

Should You Buy The Dip On These Large-Cap 'Left-Behind' Stocks Like UnitedHealth And The Trade Desk?

Zinger Key Points

Changing market themes, sector rotations and unexpected headwinds have left some formerly dominant companies trailing the broader rally. Are these "left behind" stocks down for the count or could this be a massive buying opportunity? 

Large-Cap "Left Behinds" 

Bespoke Investment Group created a list of large-cap "left behind" stocks pointing to "some well-known large-cap stocks that have been just plain bad recently."

The top three "left behinds" are The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD, UnitedHealth Group, Inc. UNH and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. LULU

The Data: 

  • UNH stock is currently down 57.4% from its 52-week high. The 52-week high was $630.73, while Wednesday's closing price was $268.92, according to data from Benzinga Pro
  • TTD stock has fallen 61.6% from its 52-week high of $141.53. 
  • LULU stock is 52.6% off its 52-week high of $423.32. 

Time To Buy The Dip? 

UnitedHealth, battered by cost pressures, regulatory noise and executive churn, now trades at five-year lows. Analysts note that its market dominance and robust revenue – fourth highest in the S&P 500 – could make for a powerful recovery if the company executes on its planned operational improvements.

Lululemon has fallen sharply amid shifting consumer trends and increased competition, yet maintains strong brand equity and growth prospects in its international and male apparel segments. The stock's current depressed price could be a rare entry chance for long-term investors. 

The Trade Desk, despite headwinds to the digital advertising sector, continues to deliver strong revenue growth and remains a leader in ad-tech innovation. In fact, some analysts argue that the recent selloff has left The Trade Desk stock undervalued. 

For investors willing to look past recent volatility and market pessimism, all three stocks offer a combination of discounted prices, strong underlying businesses and historical patterns of rebounding.  

Bespoke suggested that some of these "left behinds" are likely to recover over the next year and reminded investors that, "the name of the game is to buy low and sell high, right?" 

