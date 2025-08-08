While Investors Assess DoorDash's Return To Profit, Its Strong Fundamentals Signal New Chapter Of Growth

DoorDash Inc DASH stock is pulling back Friday after the company this week reported strong second-quarter financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company posted earnings of 65 cents per share, handily beating the consensus estimate of 43 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.3 billion, a 25% increase year-over-year, which was also above the Street estimate of $3.16 billion.

The food delivery giant’s growth was evident across its key operational metrics for the quarter. Total Orders increased by 20% year-over-year to 761 million, and Marketplace Gross Order Volume saw a 23% year-over-year increase to $24.2 billion.

DoorDash reported a significant turnaround in profitability, with a GAAP net income of $285 million, compared to a loss of $157 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA surged 52% year-over-year to $655 million.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, DoorDash forecasts Marketplace GOV to be between $24.2 billion and $24.7 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $680 million to $780 million.

In light of the results, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Neutral rating on the stock but raised the price target to $200 from $190.

The analyst highlighted that alongside the earnings, DoorDash announced agreements to acquire Deliveroo and SevenRooms, deals expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expand the company’s global product offerings.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, DoorDash shows a profile of a high-growth, high-momentum stock that currently lacks value appeal.

The company scores exceptionally high on Growth with a rating of 98.41 and demonstrates very strong Momentum with a score of 93.39. In contrast, its Value score is extremely low at 5.18, which suggests the stock is trading at a premium valuation.

DASH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DoorDash shares are trading lower by 4.25% to $259.47 Friday at publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.15 and a 52-week low of $121.44.

In the case of DoorDash, which is trading at $259.86 as time of writing, $100 would buy you 0.38 shares of stock.

Image: Shutterstock