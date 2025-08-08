August 8, 2025 1:09 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Friday?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rocket Lab RKLB shares are trading on volatility Friday following the company’s Q2 earnings report.

What To Know: Rocket Lab reported a loss 13 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 11 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $144.49 million, beating the consensus estimate of 134.53 million and representing 36% year-over-year increase.

Gross margin increased by 650 basis points from the prior year.

"Rocket Lab has delivered impressive gross margin expansion and another record revenue result this past quarter, driven by our strong operational performance and program execution that has us on track for a record year of launches and spacecraft delivery," said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

The company ended the quarter with about $564.08 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees sales from $145.00 million to $155.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $148.89 million.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating on Rocket Lab and raised the price target from $40 to $50.
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Lab and raised the price target from $45 to $55.

See Also: XRP Surges 8% As Ripple-SEC Case Concludes — Traders Ancitipate Multi-Phase Rally

RKLB Price Action: At the time of publication, Rocket Lab stock is trading 3.89% higher at $45.93, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$45.643.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.41
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved