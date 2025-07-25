Palantir Technologies Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Driving The Action?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares hit a new all-time high Friday morning, capping another week of gains for the artificial intelligence and data analytics firm. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The immediate catalyst Friday was a newly initiated Overweight rating from Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin, who announced a $170 price target, fueling investor optimism in early trading.

This milestone follows a rally throughout the week, which saw the stock push past its previous record on Wednesday before climbing higher. The company's year-to-date gains have now eclipsed 112%, with shares up 500% in the last year, reflecting intense market enthusiasm for AI plays.

Recent momentum has been driven by a string of high-profile government and enterprise developments. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted Palantir as a key beneficiary of President Donald Trump's "AI Action Plan," which aims to secure U.S. leadership in the sector.

This week, Palantir also launched a strategic alliance with Deloitte to accelerate enterprise AI adoption, combining its Foundry platform with Deloitte's domain expertise. The partnership follows major contracts with organizations like NATO.

While bullish analysts like Ives and Bracelin are raising their targets, the broader analyst consensus remains a Sell with an average price target near $81. Despite this, investor sentiment, propelled by key government contracts and strategic enterprise partnerships, continues to drive the stock to new heights.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading higher by 2.76% to $159.14 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.06 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

