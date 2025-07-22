Palantir Veterans Set To Launch Founders Films With Pro-America, AI-Powered Slate — 9/11 Rescue Story In Pipeline: Report

Former Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR executives are reportedly launching Founders Films, a Dallas-based production company aimed at creating content celebrating American military operations and challenging Hollywood’s liberal tilt.

What Happened: Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, early employee Ryan Podolsky, and investor Christian Garrett are raising capital for the venture, which plans to produce films with “nationalistic bent and unsubtle political overtones,” according to a confidential pitch deck obtained by Semafor.

The company’s mission includes backing “projects about American exceptionalism” and naming “America’s enemies.”

The timing coincides with Palantir’s remarkable stock performance, surging 433% over the past year to trade around $151. Mizuho Securities recently upgraded PLTR from underperform to neutral, citing “stunning” execution despite valuation concerns at 97 times enterprise-value-to-sales.

Founders Films’ proposed slate includes “102 Minutes,” depicting World Trade Center evacuations on 9/11, a three-part “Atlas Shrugged” adaptation, and “Operation: Pineapple Express” about Afghanistan withdrawal. Several projects focus on Israeli military operations, including “Roaring Lion” about attacks against Iran, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The venture reflects broader conservative media expansion, joining companies like Daily Wire in challenging traditional Hollywood dominance. Dallas Sonnier, whose Daily Wire productions include “Am I Racist?” grossing $12 million, welcomed the competition.

Sankar, Palantir’s 13th employee recently considered for a Trump administration research role, advocates for entertainment “unafraid of offending Chinese audiences.” In his Substack, he called for studios to “choose America” and return to 1980s blockbusters like “Red Dawn.”

Artificial intelligence features prominently in the Founders’ strategy. The pitch deck notes “AI production and filmmaking will reduce costs for those who can wield it,” potentially allowing independent filmmakers to bypass traditional financing challenges.

