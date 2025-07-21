What's Going On With AT&T Stock?

Shares of AT&T Inc T are trading higher Monday in a sympathy move after its chief rival, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance, signaling a healthy U.S. telecommunications market.

What To Know: Verizon’s strong performance is providing a positive read-through for AT&T, as both companies compete directly for wireless and broadband customers. Verizon announced second-quarter revenue of $34.5 billion, a 5.2% year-over-year increase that surpassed analyst expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.22, also topping consensus estimates. The company credited the robust results to strong demand for its premium wireless plans and continued broadband subscriber growth.

Investors are interpreting Verizon's success as an indicator of broad industry strength and pricing power. Verizon highlighted that its total broadband net additions reached 391,000 in the quarter, with the company now serving over 12.9 million broadband subscribers, up 12.2% year-over-year. This suggests that a key growth area for both AT&T and Verizon remains robust.

Furthermore, Verizon raised its 2025 cash flow outlook to $20.5 billion, boosting investor confidence in the sector’s financial stability. The positive sentiment is spilling over to AT&T, as the market anticipates it may be experiencing similar favorable trends in customer acquisition and profitability ahead of its own upcoming earnings release Wednesday morning.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, AT&T exhibits very strong momentum with a score of 85.33, indicating powerful recent price performance that is attractive to trend-following investors. However, its other core metrics are more moderate.

The stock receives average scores for both Quality (56.00) and Growth (52.36), suggesting its underlying financial health and expansion prospects are stable but not exceptional.

Its weakest attribute is its Value score, which stands at a relatively low 38.51. This suggests that, based on fundamental valuation metrics, the stock may be considered expensive compared to its peers or its own financial performance.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, T shares are trading higher by 1.97% to $27.48 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.19 and a 52-week low of $18.14.

