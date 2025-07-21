Plug Power Stock Rebounds, Shaking Off Last Week's Dilution Concerns

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG are trading higher Monday morning, pushing upward as the stock trends across social media. Monday’s move higher suggests a potential shift in investor sentiment following a volatile week that saw positive operational news get overshadowed by financing concerns.

What To Know: Last week, the stock initially surged on dual catalysts. First, Plug announced a renewed and expanded hydrogen supply agreement with a key industrial partner, securing lower-cost liquid hydrogen through 2030. CEO Andy Marsh praised the deal as a "win for… our margin profile."

Sentiment was further bolstered in recent sessions after President Donald Trump signed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," extending the crucial 45V clean hydrogen tax credit deadline to late 2027. This policy move provides critical breathing room for financing the company's new hydrogen plants.

However, the rally was abruptly halted. A July 9 prospectus filing for the potential resale of up to 31.5 million shares by a selling stockholder stoked immediate investor fears of share dilution. The subsequent pullback erased a significant portion of the recent gains.

Monday's rebound may indicate that investors are now looking past the dilution risk, focusing instead on the improved fundamentals and signs of insider confidence, such as CFO Paul Middleton's purchase of 650,000 shares in June.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Plug Power presents a mixed financial profile. The stock scores exceptionally well on its Value metric with a rating of 74.32, suggesting it may be undervalued relative to its industry peers.

However, this is contrasted by significantly weaker scores for Momentum at 8.97 and Growth at 15.40, indicating poor recent price performance and lagging growth prospects. This data paints a picture of a potential value play that currently lacks strong growth and momentum signals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG shares are trading higher by 9.2% to $1.95 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.32 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

