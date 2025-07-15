Plug Power Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading marginally lower Tuesday morning, extending a pullback that saw the stock shed around 5% on Monday. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline tempers a recent rally, though the stock remains up approximately 8% over the past five sessions as investors digest a mix of positive operational news and potential financing headwinds.

The recent surge was fueled by a number of key developments. Plug announced a renewed and expanded long-term hydrogen supply agreement with a major U.S. industrial gas partner.

CEO Andy Marsh called the deal, which secures lower-cost hydrogen through 2030, a "win for… our margin profile." Sentiment was also boosted by President Donald Trump signing the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which extended the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit deadline by two years, easing financing timelines for key projects.

However, pressure mounted following a July 9 prospectus filing. The filing registered up to 31.5 million shares for potential resale by a selling stockholder.

While Plug Power will not receive direct proceeds from the share sales, the move has stoked fresh investor concerns about potential share dilution, capping the recent rally and contributing to the current downward pressure on the stock.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to proprietary data from Benzinga Edge, which provides scores to help investors identify strong and weak stocks, Plug Power presents a distinct profile. The company scores exceptionally high on Value, with a rating of 74.30, suggesting that its stock may be undervalued based on key financial metrics.

In sharp contrast, PLUG receives very low scores for both Momentum (8.32) and Growth (15.33), indicating significant weakness in its recent price performance and fundamental growth trajectory.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug shares are down 1.89% at $1.54 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.34 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

