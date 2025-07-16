What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Wednesday?

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG are trading lower Wednesday morning. The continued selling pressure follows a two-day slide that erased some recent gains, leaving investors to weigh long-term growth against near-term financing pressures.

What To Know: The recent downturn was triggered by a July 9 prospectus filing for the potential resale of up to 31.5 million shares by a selling stockholder. While Plug Power will not receive proceeds, the filing stoked investor concerns over share dilution, contributing to a pullback that began Monday.

This pressure countered a rally fueled by positive developments. Plug recently secured an expanded, lower-cost hydrogen supply agreement through 2030, which CEO Andy Marsh highlighted as a “win for… our margin profile.”

Sentiment was also boosted by President Donald Trump signing the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which extended the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit by two years.

Further bolstering the bull case, CFO Paul Middleton purchased 650,000 shares in June, signaling strong executive confidence in the company’s trajectory. Currently, investors appear to be balancing these strategic wins and insider confidence against the potential dilution, resulting in Wednesday’s downward trading action.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Plug Power presents a mixed quantitative profile. The system, which scores stocks on four key factors, gives Plug a very low Momentum score of 7.75 and a low Growth score of 15.33, suggesting weak recent price performance and lagging fundamental growth compared to its peers.

However, the stock stands out with a very high Value score of 75.09. This indicates that despite its poor momentum and growth metrics, the stock may be considered undervalued based on its current price relative to its fundamental financial data.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug shares are trading lower by 1.16% to $1.52 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.34 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

