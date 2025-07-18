What's Going On With MARA Holdings Stock Friday?

MARA Holdings Inc MARA saw its shares climb at Friday’s market open before trading flat, as the digital asset sector digests a monumental week of legislative progress in Washington. The price action reflects broader market sentiment following the U.S. House of Representatives passing two key crypto bills.

What To Know: On Thursday, the House approved the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive framework designed to end long-standing regulatory uncertainty. The bill aims to provide clear jurisdictional lines between the SEC and the CFTC, offering a defined roadmap for innovation and compliance.

Lawmakers also passed the GENIUS Act, or stablecoin bill, which establishes a federal regulatory framework for digital currencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar. Hailed as “transformational” by industry leaders like Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the bill is set to be signed into law and could unlock trillions in market growth.

For Bitcoin miners like Marathon, this legislative momentum is a significant tailwind. While MARA’s revenue is tied to mining BTC, its stock is sensitive to overall market health. Clearer regulations reduce investment risk, potentially boosting institutional adoption and providing a more stable operating environment for the entire U.S. crypto ecosystem.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA shares are trading flat Friday morning at $19.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.28 and a 52-week low of $9.81.

