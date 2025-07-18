Coinbase Stock Soars To All-Time High On Landmark Crypto Legislation

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN surged to a new all-time high Friday morning, propelled by major legislative victories for the cryptocurrency industry in Washington. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The U.S. House of Representatives passed two historic bills this week, sparking investor optimism by promising to deliver a long-awaited, clear regulatory framework for digital assets.

On Thursday, the House approved the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive bill designed to end the regulatory ambiguity between the SEC and the CFTC. By delineating authority and defining digital assets, the act provides a clearer compliance roadmap for U.S.-based firms. The Crypto Council for Innovation hailed it as "a milestone for American innovation."

Lawmakers also passed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins and now heads to the President's desk. With some analysts projecting the stablecoin market could grow to nearly $3.7 trillion, this regulatory certainty is a massive catalyst.

The progress was lauded by industry leaders, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong calling the developments “huge.” He added that the industry is “incredibly close to having a clear regulatory framework.” This legislative momentum is seen as a foundational step toward legitimizing crypto in the U.S., fueling investor confidence in industry bellwethers like Coinbase.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which score equities across four critical metrics, Coinbase shows extremely strong momentum and growth characteristics. The stock earns an exceptional Momentum score of 92.93 and a Growth score of 85.58, reflecting its record-setting price action and robust operational expansion.

This high-flyer status is contrasted by its low Value score of 14.33, indicating that COIN is trading at a premium valuation and is not considered an undervalued asset at its current price. The company’s Quality score was not available.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, COIN shares are trading higher by 4.18% to $428.14 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $443.59 and a 52-week low of $142.58.

