In a landmark development for the digital asset sector, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the CLARITY Act on Thursday, a comprehensive legislative framework aimed at ending regulatory ambiguity in the crypto industry.

The vote marks a major step toward establishing clear oversight responsibilities between federal agencies and giving innovators a roadmap for compliance.

The bipartisan legislation seeks to bring much-needed coherence to the digital asset ecosystem, which has long operated in a fragmented regulatory environment marked by overlapping enforcement actions and unclear jurisdiction.

The CLARITY Act delineates authority between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), offering legal certainty around the classification of digital assets and the treatment of decentralized protocols.

In a note sent to Benzinga, Ji Hun Kim, President and Acting CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, called the bill's passage “a milestone for American innovation and economic leadership.”

"This legislation brings needed structure to a fragmented regulatory landscape by establishing fit-for-purpose rules," Kim said. "It clarifies the roles of the SEC and CFTC, strengthens investor protections, recognizes the importance of decentralization, and gives developers a clear path to build."

The legislation introduces formal definitions for digital assets, tokens, and decentralized networks.

It also provides a safe harbor for crypto startups in their early phases, offering them a limited time window to develop products without the immediate threat of enforcement.

Moreover, the bill creates guidelines for stablecoin issuance and disclosures, setting the groundwork for future integrations with the traditional financial system.

This aligns with rising interest among financial institutions and regulators in leveraging blockchain-based payment solutions.

Gerry O’Shea, head of Global Market Insights at asset manager Hashdex, underscored the bill's significance, linking it with broader digital asset legislation such as the GENIUS Act, which has also passed both chambers.

"The GENIUS Act is the most significant piece of legislation in the history of the digital asset ecosystem," O'Shea said. "Its approval… signals a new era for the global payment system… Stablecoins could grow from a $250 billion to $3.7 trillion industry within five years."

The CLARITY Act's passage comes at a time when other jurisdictions—including the European Union with its MiCA regulation and countries like the UK and Japan—are pushing forward with their own crypto legal frameworks.

By moving proactively, U.S. lawmakers aim to ensure that American developers and businesses can remain competitive globally without being bogged down by unclear or inconsistent policies.

The bill will now advance to the Senate, where digital asset advocates hope the momentum continues.

"As the digital economy accelerates, this kind of legislative clarity is critical to ensuring the United States remains the global standard-setter," added Kim.

The legislation is widely viewed as a foundational step toward legitimizing and integrating blockchain-based technologies into mainstream financial infrastructure, with ramifications for developers, exchanges, investors, and consumers alike.

