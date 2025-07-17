Union Pacific Eyes $60 Billion Norfolk Southern In Railroad Mega-Merger

Union Pacific Corp. UNP is in early-stage discussions to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC, sources said Thursday, in what would amount to a major merger within the railroad industry.

The Details: The talks are preliminary, according to the Wall Street Journal, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached or ultimately win approval from regulators.

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

Union Pacific currently has a market value of about $140 billion, while Norfolk Southern is valued at around $60 billion.

Following news of the negotiations, shares of Norfolk Southern rose by 4% in after-hours trading, while Union Pacific’s stock fell roughly 2% before reversing to a slight gain.

Why It Matters: If completed, a deal would create an extensive rail system spanning the country and controlling a significant share of U.S. freight transport. At present, no railroad company offers a network that connects the east and west coasts across the U.S.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena has spoken positively about the idea of a transcontinental rail network, noting that it could enhance service by reducing delays that currently occur when railcars are transferred between different operators.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock