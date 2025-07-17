July 17, 2025 5:41 PM 1 min read

Union Pacific Eyes $60 Billion Norfolk Southern In Railroad Mega-Merger

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Union Pacific Corp. UNP is in early-stage discussions to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC, sources said Thursday, in what would amount to a major merger within the railroad industry. 

The Details: The talks are preliminary, according to the Wall Street Journal, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached or ultimately win approval from regulators. 

Union Pacific currently has a market value of about $140 billion, while Norfolk Southern is valued at around $60 billion. 

Following news of the negotiations, shares of Norfolk Southern rose by 4% in after-hours trading, while Union Pacific’s stock fell roughly 2% before reversing to a slight gain. 

Why It Matters: If completed, a deal would create an extensive rail system spanning the country and controlling a significant share of U.S. freight transport. At present, no railroad company offers a network that connects the east and west coasts across the U.S.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena has spoken positively about the idea of a transcontinental rail network, noting that it could enhance service by reducing delays that currently occur when railcars are transferred between different operators.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







