Netflix To Rally More Than 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY price target from $48 to $50. Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained a Neutral rating. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $45.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target for MFA Financial, Inc. MFA from $12 to $11. JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman maintained a Market Outperform rating. MFA Financial shares closed at $9.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI price target from $81 to $92. Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial maintained a Hold rating. Monarch Casino & Resort shares closed at $87.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from $58 to $72. Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad maintained a Buy rating. Affirm shares closed at $67.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from $395 to $483. Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen maintained an Outperform rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $412.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing Company BA price target from $200 to $235. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Boeing shares settled at $229.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein increased Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $1,200 to $1,390. Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,250.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC price target from $290 to $305. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $260.32 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut the price target for Copart, Inc. CPRT from $64 to $55. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained an Outperform rating. Copart shares settled at $45.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $337 to $336. B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker maintained a Buy rating. Progressive shares closed at $246.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

