Roblox Corporation RBLX shares surged higher Thursday after the gaming giant announced a suite of innovative digital safety features to bolster privacy and communication controls for its teenage users, while increasing transparency and oversight for parents.

The rollout underscores Roblox's expanding efforts to set industry benchmarks in creating a safer, more engaging virtual environment, a move met with growing investor confidence as RBLX stock has soared more than 197% over the past year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On July 16, JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating on the company, raising the price forecast from $120 to $125. The analyst update comes after Roblox announced the launch of its new licensing platform on Tuesday.

Also Read: Interactive Brokers Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Roundhill Video Games ETF NERD.

With today’s development, Roblox is gradually rolling out these tools to enhance communication controls and reinforce privacy safeguards across its platform.

These enhancements are part of Roblox's broader effort to create a safer and more transparent virtual environment for younger users and their guardians.

The newly introduced features include a tool called Trusted Connections, allowing users aged 13 and up to interact more freely with known contacts. This builds on an age estimation process that uses a video selfie to confirm a user’s approximate age, enabling access to less filtered chat capabilities for verified teens. To establish connections with adults, teens must confirm the relationship via QR code or contact importer, adding a verification layer to prevent predatory behavior.

With the integration of age estimation technology, Roblox aims to ensure that unrestricted communication is reserved for users whose ages are confirmed.

The company believes this approach could curb the need for teens to migrate to external platforms for unfiltered conversations, reducing associated risks.

Beyond communication, the platform has added features for teens to manage their online presence and well-being. These include new notification preferences, screen-time insights, and options for controlling visibility like Do Not Disturb and Online Status toggles.

According to Matt Kaufman, Roblox's Chief Safety Officer, the initiative reflects a commitment to promoting healthy digital habits while maintaining engagement.

Parents of teenagers now have the option to link their accounts for increased visibility into their child’s activity.

These insights span screen time, spending alerts, and connection history, further empowering parents to monitor their teen's online experiences without intruding on autonomy.

These updates continue Roblox's push to set new benchmarks in online safety and user trust.

Organizations like the Net Family Collaborative and the Roblox Teen Council contributed feedback to help shape the latest changes.

Price Action: RBLX shares are trading higher by 1.70% to $121.04 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock