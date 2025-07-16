Trump Media Seeks AI Trademarks For Its 'Non-Woke' Platform

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares edged higher on Wednesday, as the company moves to broaden its offerings with a foray into artificial intelligence.

The media venture, helmed by former President Donald Trump, announced that it has submitted trademark applications for “Truth Social AI” and “Truth Social AI Search,” as part of its plan to add AI-powered tools to the Truth Social platform.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, said the new features aim to boost the utility and scope of Truth Social by integrating artificial intelligence directly into the app.

The AI tools will become available across the platform’s iOS, Android, and web versions.

Nunes said this marks a “big push forward” in building an ecosystem of “non-woke” news and entertainment sources around Truth Social.

Truth Social AI isn’t the company’s only recent innovation.

Trump Media is also making a move into the cryptocurrency investment space.

According to a new SEC filing, the firm is preparing to launch an exchange-traded fund dubbed the “Crypto Blue Chip ETF.”

The fund will invest in a portfolio of high-profile cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cronos. Nearly three-quarters of the fund’s assets would be concentrated in Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, the company also formally introduced its streaming service Truth+ to a global audience.

The service, which began its beta testing in late June, will continue to receive updates as Trump Media fine-tunes the platform and collects user feedback.

These developments indicate the company’s wider strategy to diversify its presence across social media, streaming, AI, and digital assets, aiming to serve a politically aligned user base with an all-in-one content and financial hub.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading higher by 2.12% to $18.32 at last check Wednesday.

Photo by mundissima via Shutterstock