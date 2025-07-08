Trump Media's New 'Crypto Blue Chip ETF' Filing Comes With A Twist

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT is expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency investment space, having filed to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would directly hold a basket of major digital assets.

What Happened: The proposed fund, dubbed the "Crypto Blue Chip" ETF, aims to offer exposure to several high-profile tokens including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ether ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD, and Cronos CRO/USD.

According to a regulatory filing made public on Tuesday, nearly 75% of the fund's allocation would be concentrated in Bitcoin, reinforcing its central role in the digital asset market.

The remaining share would include a mix of other established cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Solana, and lesser-represented tokens like Cronos and XRP, both of which have yet to appear in U.S.-listed spot ETFs.

Why It Matters: This is the third ETF proposal from Trump Media, which operates the Truth Social platform and is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump.

Previous filings from the firm include a dual Bitcoin-Ether ETF and a Bitcoin-only product.

If approved, these offerings would enter a competitive U.S. market already home to more than a dozen Bitcoin-specific ETFs and a growing number of digital asset funds.

The new filing has reignited debate around the former president's financial interests and their overlap with policy influence.

While the White House insists Trump remains removed from his private business activities, ethics advocates have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest given his vocal support for the crypto industry.

During his current term, Trump has doubled down on pro-crypto rhetoric and policy alignment, moves that have coincided with a sharp appreciation in Bitcoin's price,up around 55% since October, currently hovering above $108,000.

