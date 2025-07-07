Trump Media Goes Global: Truth+ Streaming Service Debuts Worldwide

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT rolled out its TV streaming service, Truth+, to a worldwide audience on Monday.

What To Know: Trump Media, which also operates the Truth Social social media platform, started beta testing the global launch of Truth+ in late June, according to Reuters.

The company plans to continue refining the streaming technology and gathering user feedback as the rollout continues.

The launch also includes the flagship channel from Newsmax NMAX, a conservative news outlet that went public in March.

“We’re gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets and look forward to completing the rollout across all devices and operating systems," said Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes.

"I’d like to thank Newsmax in particular for partnering with Trump Media for this expansion, which will bring the network’s unique programming to major new markets," Nunes added.

Users can now access both live streaming channels and on-demand videos through Truth+ apps available on iOS, Android, web browsers, and connected TV platforms such as Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

