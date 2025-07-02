Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Centene Corporation CNC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the health care company withdrew its guidance for 2025.

Centene withdrew its previous 2025 earnings guidance and all underlying guidance elements based on the company's preliminary interpretation of marketplace data from the independent actuarial firm Wakely.

Centene shares dipped 27.7% to $40.94 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH tumbled 9% to $278.89 in pre-market trading.

tumbled 9% to $278.89 in pre-market trading. BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV dipped 8.8% to $15.37 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY25 revenue guidance from $2.75–$2.84 billion to $2.68–$2.73 billion.

dipped 8.8% to $15.37 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY25 revenue guidance from $2.75–$2.84 billion to $2.68–$2.73 billion. Oscar Health, Inc . OSCR shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday. Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 7.4% to $11.22 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained 11% on Tuesday after the company announced it is targeting an accelerated FDA approval for its heart failure drug Revascor.

fell 7.4% to $11.22 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained 11% on Tuesday after the company announced it is targeting an accelerated FDA approval for its heart failure drug Revascor. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc . AVBP fell 5.4% to $19.76 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

. fell 5.4% to $19.76 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. DeFi Development Corp. DFDV dipped 4.6% to $20.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for a $100 million convertible notes offering.

