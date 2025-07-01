What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock On Tuesday?

- Rocket Lab cleared CDR for 18-satellite U.S. military constellation.
- RKLB stock has surged over 687% in the past year.
Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is trading higher in Tuesday’s premarket session following a major milestone in its national security business.
The company announced it has successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its 18-spacecraft mission under the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta (T2TL-Beta) program.
According to Benzinga Pro, RKLB stock has gained over 687% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.
The milestone moves Rocket Lab closer to full-scale production of satellites designed to support a resilient, low-Earth orbit communications network for U.S. and allied military forces.
The development marks a key step in the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture initiative.
Rocket Lab National Security, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rocket Lab, serves as the prime contractor for this high-priority mission.
The company is tasked with building and delivering a fleet of 18 satellites using its advanced Lightning platform, purpose-built for secure, high-speed data handling in defense-oriented satellite constellations.
The CDR confirms that Rocket Lab’s satellite design, production processes, and systems architecture align with mission specifications. With this green light, the company is now cleared to begin manufacturing the constellation, a move that underscores its readiness to support national defense goals at speed and scale.
Rocket Lab’s vertical integration strategy enables it to produce critical spacecraft subsystems internally, including avionics, star trackers, radios, solar panels, software, and structural components.
This model offers enhanced control over costs, quality, and production timelines, positioning Rocket Lab as a full-spectrum space technology provider.
“The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture is reshaping how the U.S. secures space for the joint force, and Rocket Lab is proud to be a contributor,” said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab National Security.
He emphasized the company’s ability to meet the demanding standards of national security space with reliable and scalable technology.
Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 2.21% to $36.56 at last check Tuesday.
