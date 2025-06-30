June 30, 2025 11:48 AM 2 min read

Sidus Space, VORAGO Partner To Develop Next-Gen Chips For Space And Defense

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Sidus Space SIDU announced Monday it is partnering with semiconductor firm VORAGO Technologies in a strategic effort to develop and validate next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller (MCU) technology through VORAGO’s Alpha Customer Program.

The collaboration grants Sidus early access to VORAGO’s next-generation MCU components, which are engineered for reliability in the demanding environments of space and defense. The companies aim to validate and refine the technology through system-level testing and integration ahead of a planned production rollout in 2026.

Sidus will work closely with VORAGO through shared design reviews and in-system evaluations, contributing real-world feedback to help shape the MCU’s final specifications. The program includes access to development tools and technical support, positioning both firms to speed up deployment timelines and enhance mission-critical performance capabilities.

“Our early collaboration with VORAGO allows us to help shape and qualify next-generation hardware that aligns with our performance standards and integration timelines,” said Valerij Ojdanic, CTO of Sidus Space.

Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO, noted the synergy between the companies’ goals, adding that the joint effort will enable “smarter, faster, and more capable missions.”

The partnership aligns with Sidus’ broader strategy to build out a full suite of space and defense technologies, including AI/ML tools, satellite integration, and onboard computing systems.

Investors following the space technology sector may also consider tracking Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, as well as ETFs like Procure Space ETF UFO and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR.

Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 7.01% to $1.755 at Monday’s last check.

