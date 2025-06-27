Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Concentrix Corporation CNXC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter results.

Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.75. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.42 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.38 billion

Concentrix shares dipped 8% to $50.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

CorMedix Inc. CRMD declined 14.2% to $12.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $85 million public offering.

Critical Metals Corp . CRML fell 14.2% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Thursday.

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO fell 8.6% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

USA Rare Earth, Inc . USAR declined 8.4% to $11.65 in pre-market trading.

Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 5.1% to $22.60 in pre-market trading.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. OMSE fell 4.6% to $6.80 in pre-market trading.

