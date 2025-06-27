Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 100 points on Friday.
Shares of Concentrix Corporation CNXC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter results.
Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.75. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.42 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.38 billion
Concentrix shares dipped 8% to $50.70 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- CorMedix Inc. CRMD declined 14.2% to $12.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $85 million public offering.
- Critical Metals Corp. CRML fell 14.2% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Thursday.
- AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO fell 8.6% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR declined 8.4% to $11.65 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 5.1% to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. OMSE fell 4.6% to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutetrstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.