Jensen Huang Gave $12.6 Million To Charity, Then Nvidia's Stock Made It Billions

Like many billionaires, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang donates a portion of his wealth to philanthropic efforts.

While other billionaires are helped by donating more money each year, Huang has the luck of Nvidia stock increasing significantly and growing his donations.

What Happened: The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation was founded in 2007 by the Nvidia CEO and his wife, Lori Huang. While Jensen Huang said he doesn't check the Nvidia stock price daily, he likely knows that it has risen more than 1,000% in the last five years.

In fact, Nvidia stock has been up more than 16,800% since 2007, according to a report from CEO Today. Huang donated 370,000 Nvidia shares worth $12.6 million in 2007, which turned into billions of dollars for the foundation.

Thanks in large part to the Nvidia share donation, the foundation has watched donation totals go from $828 million to $9.1 billion in just over five years.

Unlike other philanthropies and charities from billionaires, the Huangs are also relatively quiet about their efforts with the foundation having no website or full-time staff.

Due to IRS rules requiring private foundations to distribute at least 5% of their average assets annually, the foundation had to donate $123 million in 2024 to causes and will have to donate $369 million in 2025 to causes.



Why It's Important: Lori Huang, a trained engineer, runs the foundation behind the scenes and has helped decide which areas it will donate to annually. According to the report, Huang is focused on scientific research, healthcare, and education.

Some of the larger donations from the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation include a $50 million grant to Oregon State University, the couple's alma mater, and a $22.5 million donation to the California College of the Arts.

The rest of the donations are mostly private, and the foundation does not make big announcements or press releases about its activities. The foundation is also putting money into Donor-Advised Funds, which allow donors to claim immediate tax deductions and delay the process of how and when the funds have to be used.

Thanks to the Nvidia stock, the foundation has assets in the billions of dollars, making it one of the larger philanthropic efforts in the country.

The foundation's assets could continue to grow if the price of Nvidia stock continues to increase. The Huangs are also donating more Nvidia stock, including a reported $60 million in June 2025, which will likely help increase the assets even more.

