Pony.ai Rides High After Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index Inclusion

Pony AI Inc. PONY saw its stock move higher during Wednesday’s premarket session following an index inclusion that marks a new milestone for the autonomous driving firm.

The company was officially added to the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index on June 23, making it the only pure-play autonomous vehicle company represented in the benchmark.

Pony.ai’s inclusion highlights its growing relevance among U.S.-listed Chinese companies and places it alongside major tech names like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA.

Also Read: Pony.ai Begins Testing Futuristic Robotaxis In China, Mass Rollout Could Be Next

The index, which now includes 73 firms, is tracked globally as a proxy for Chinese corporate performance on American exchanges.

Founded in 2016, Pony.ai focuses on autonomous vehicle technologies and currently operates a fleet of around 300 robotaxis across four major cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

The firm’s vehicles are equipped to navigate varied traffic and weather conditions, supporting real-world commercial applications.

In April, the company launched its seventh-generation autonomous driving system, the first to fully integrate automotive-grade hardware. This upgrade reduced manufacturing costs by roughly 70%.

Pony.ai plans to expand its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025.

“Being included in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index marks a milestone for Pony.ai as a newly listed company,” said Leo Wang, CFO of the company.

He added that broader visibility will support efforts to commercialize autonomous mobility solutions worldwide.

Shares of Pony.ai jumped 16.7% on June 24 following the announcement. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index itself rose 3.3% on the same day, its strongest daily performance in over a month.

Investors tracking Chinese innovation can also consider Xpeng Inc. XPEV, a peer in the EV space.

According to Benzinga Pro, PONY stock has gained over 10% in the past year.

Price Action: PONY shares are trading higher by 7.84% to $14.30 premarket at last check Wednesday.

