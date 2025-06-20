Why Quantum Computing (QUBT) Stock Is Up 15% This Week

Quantum Computing Inc QUBT shares are trading higher and trending during Friday’s session. Here’s what traders and investors need to know.

What To Know: Quantum Computing earlier this week announced the successful shipment of its first commercial entangled photon source to a South Korean research institution, marking a key milestone in its transition to revenue-generating operations.

The device, which uses Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion within a lithium niobate crystal, operates in the C-band, making it compatible with mainstream telecom systems. This capability is expected to support emerging quantum communication and cybersecurity applications.

According to Chief Technology Officer Yong Meng Sua, the photon source is a cornerstone of the company's Edison Award-winning cybersecurity ecosystem.

The design, co-authored by Interim CEO Yuping Huang and Lac Nguyen, allows for scalable quantum key distribution, with plans underway to enhance performance using thin-film lithium niobate at the company's U.S. foundry.

Chief Revenue Officer Pouya Dianat called the delivery a validation of Quantum Computing's global strategy, highlighting increasing international demand for quantum hardware.

This week’s gains build on momentum from bullish commentary by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at GTC Paris. Huang declared quantum computing at an “inflection point,” reversing prior skepticism and boosting investor optimism across the sector.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QUBT shares are trading marginally higher Friday, up 15% this week since Monday's open and up 68% over the past month.

