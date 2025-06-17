Quantum Computing Ships First Commercial Entangled Photon Source

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT announced on Tuesday the successful shipment of its first commercial entangled photon source.

The company has delivered its first entangled photon source to a South Korean research institution, marking its official move into commercial markets for quantum networking and secure communications technologies.

This milestone marks a critical step forward in the commercialization of Quantum Computing’s proprietary quantum technology.

The shipment signals expanding global interest in advanced quantum hardware designed for the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and communication networks.

The company’s newly deployed product is a self-contained entangled photon generator, built using Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion and structured around a bulk-format periodically-poled lithium niobate crystal.

Operating within the C-band, a range compatible with mainstream fiber-optic systems, the device is engineered for seamless integration into existing telecom infrastructure and experimental setups exploring quantum communication protocols.

Yong Meng Sua, Chief Technology Officer at Quantum Computing, said the product forms an integral component of the company’s quantum cybersecurity ecosystem, a platform recognized with a 2024 Edison Award. “We are thrilled to see this capability deployed in the field to empower next-generation quantum communication,” Sua said.

This photon source is rooted in patented designs co-authored by Yuping Huang, Interim CEO, and Lac Nguyen, which offer a scalable framework for quantum key distribution.

Quantum Computing plans to evolve the product further by integrating thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) to enhance miniaturization and performance at its U.S. foundry.

Pouya Dianat, Quantum Computing’s Chief Revenue Officer, highlighted this shipment as a validation of the company’s global commercial roadmap.

This development supports Quantum Computing’s broader effort to position itself as a key supplier of high-performance tools for quantum communications and cybersecurity applications worldwide.

According to Benzinga Pro, QUBT stock has gained over 3000% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW.

Price Action: QUBT shares are trading lower by 1.52% to $20.90 at last check Tuesday.

