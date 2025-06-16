Quantum Computing (QUBT) Stock Is Rocketing Higher: What's Driving The Rally?

A significant shift in tone from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last week sent a wave of optimism through the quantum computing sector, sparking a multi-day rally in stocks such as Quantum Computing Inc QUBT.

The rally continued into Monday’s session as investors digested the implications of the news.

What To Know: Speaking at Nvidia’s GTC Paris conference, Huang declared that quantum computing is reaching an “inflection point,” a stark reversal of his previously cautious stance. He noted that the industry is now “within reach” of applying the technology to solve complex real-world problems, shortening his timeline for its practical application.

He also highlighted Nvidia’s commitment to the ecosystem, announcing the availability of its quantum algorithm stack on advanced hardware.

The commentary from the leader of the world’s most influential chipmaker has profound implications. In January, Huang's suggestion that practical quantum computing was decades away had cast a shadow over the sector.

His newfound bullishness, however, has renewed investor confidence in the technology’s near-term commercial viability and the potential for a new phase of hybrid quantum-classical computing.

Price Action: QUBT shares closed Monday up 27.22% to $21.22. Data from Benzinga Pro highlights a significant short interest, with 23.23% of the stock’s float sold short.

This high short interest suggests the rally may be intensified by a short squeeze, where traders betting against the stock are forced to buy shares, adding more fuel to the upward trend started by last week's sector-wide news.

