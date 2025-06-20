SoFi Stock Rises This Week Amid Bullish Guidance: What's Going On?

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading marginally lower Friday morning, but still up 5.7% for the week. The stock has been extending a recent rally powered by strong guidance and potentially improving macroeconomic sentiment.

What To Know: SoFi stock has seen notable gains in June after executives reaffirmed aggressive growth projections during the William Blair Growth Stock Conference. CFO Chris Lapointe projected over $3 billion in adjusted net revenue by 2025 and annual revenue growth exceeding 25% through 2026.

He also highlighted significant operational momentum, including a surge in loan originations and deposits rising to $27 billion, underscoring the company's strengthening financial position.

The market's bullish tone was further supported by the Federal Reserve's midweek decision to hold interest rates steady. While the Fed slightly raised inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2025, policymakers still anticipate two rate cuts in the coming year, a signal interpreted as dovish by investors.

Also boosting sentiment, a Reuters report cited Donald Trump's crypto advisor, David Sacks, suggesting that proposed stablecoin legislation could increase demand for U.S. dollars.

As a federally regulated bank, SoFi may stand to benefit from such developments, positioning itself at the intersection of digital finance and traditional banking.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI has a 52-week high of $18.42 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

